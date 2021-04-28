Amanda Seyfried Movie ‘A Mouthful Of Air’ Picked Up By Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has acquired global rights to Maven Screen Media’s A Mouthful of Air based on Amy Koppelman’s novel of the same name.

Koppelman also wrote and directed the movie, which Deadline first reported, starring Mank Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried, American Horror Story‘s Finn Wittrock, Amy Irving, Paul Giamatti, Jennifer Carpenter, Britt Robertson, Josh Hamilton, Michael Gaston, Darren Goldstein and Alysia Reiner.

Seyfried plays Julie Davis — warm, kind, loving to her husband and child — who writes bestselling children’s books about unlocking your fears. But she has yet to unlock the dark secret that has haunted her own life. When her second child is born, that trauma is brought to the fore, and with it, a crushing battle to survive.

“Amanda and I hope that — in some small way — Julie’s story will help remove the stigma of mental illness from motherhood or at the very least help women talk more openly about how scary it is to be a mom. We are so grateful to everyone who helped bring this meaningful story to the screen,” said Koppelman.

“We’re extremely proud of a film that we think captures the joys and trials of young motherhood while also serving as a cautionary tale about the dangers of postpartum and the need for serious treatment. Our aim with this film is to shine a light on women’s mental health issues, facilitate conversation and remove the shame that women feel around this issue. We are incredibly moved by Amy’s brave, inventive, and ultimately heartrending film, and Amanda’s revelatory and nuanced performance,” said Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray and Jenny Halper at Maven Screen Media.

Mike Harrop, Koppelman, Seyfried, Rattray, Styler produced the pic. John Sloss and Steve Farneth at Cinetic Media arranged financing in partnership with Maven Screen Media. Cinetic negotiated the deal on behalf of the producers.

Koppelman won the Independent Publisher Book Award for Literary Fiction for her most recent novel, Hesitation Wounds. She is finishing her forthcoming novel, Sex With Kings, which she is currently adapting for television and is best known for her first book, I Smile Back, which she adapted for the screen and premiered at Sundance with Sarah Silverman starring and earning her a SAG award nomination.

Seyfried recently received both Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal as Marion Davies in David Fincher’s critically acclaimed Netflix movie, Mank. Seyfried will star as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. Her feature credits include Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, Mean Girls and Dear John.

Koppelman is represented by Cinetic.