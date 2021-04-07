‘Alligator Candy’ & ‘Loot: Scandalous Stories Of The Art World’ Join UCP’s Slate Of Podcasts, Will Look To Adapt For TV

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Content Productions (UCP) has unveiled its latest slate of podcasts for its UCP Audio division including an art heist series, a missing persons case and a series based around the Olympics.

The company is adding Alligator Candy, Loot: Scandalous Stories Of The Art World and the unnamed Olympics project to its slate of shows, which will all be eyed for TV adaptations down the line. They join previously announced Do You Know Mordechai? and The End Up and come after the launch of The Lost Kids and The Followers: House of Prayer.

UCP is using its podcast slate as a development tool and springboard to birth new projects that could end up in scripted or non-fiction television. The company is currently developing a docuseries adaptation of The Lost Kids, for instance.

Alligator Candy follows the mysterious 1973 disappearance of writer and producer David Kushner’s older brother, Jon, who at 11 years old biked through a suburban Florida forest to the convenience store for candy, and never returned. Decades later, now a journalist and author, Kushner noticed the holes in his memory of this tragedy and decided to revisit the mystery through the eyes of a reporter. The series is produced by UCP Audio, David Kushner, Emmy Rossum, via her Composition 8 production banner and Transmitter Media.

Loot: Scandalous Stories Of The Art World is an investigative podcast series in which U.K. author and art expert, Ben Lewis, explores the shadowy and staggeringly lucrative global art market shedding compelling new light on an abiding art mystery. The podcast is executive produced by Katrina Onstad, Kathleen Goldhar, Stuart Coxe, UCP Audio and Antica Productions.

Do You Know Mordechai? is a genre-bending series that follows Ayra, who had finally fallen in love again after a tough divorce, and Mordechai was everything: quirky, fun and attentive. Her friend Kathleen was delighted for her, although a little wary of what she thought were some red flags. Then came that fateful Sunday night when a knock on the door revealed a woman who asked, “Do you know Mordechai?” The series is a story that questions friendship, belonging, lies and love. Kathleen Goldhar, Michelle Shephard, Stuart Coxe, UCP Audio and Antica Productions are producers.

Do You Know Mordechai? will launch April 28, Alligator Candy launches May 26 and Loot: Scandalous Stories Of The Art World will launch later this spring. The Olympics series, which will tell stories of some of the world’s best athletes and is hosted by Kareem Maddox, will launch ahead of the summer games.

“The new podcast releases from UCP Audio continues our tradition of producing undeniable human-interest stories that captivate from the first episode,” said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. “From the behind the scenes of the Olympics to the investigation of a family tragedy, these series will encourage our listeners to engage and connect with not just the stories but the people behind them.”