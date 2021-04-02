‘All American’s Karimah Westbrook Signs With Zero Gravity Management

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and filmmaker Karimah Westbrook has signed with Zero Gravity for management.

Westbrook has played the lead role of Grace James, Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) mother, on the CW’s All American since the pilot. The popular series is currently airing its third season.

Westbrook co-wrote, starred in produced and directed the award-winning short film Best Kept Secret.

Her other acting credits include the feature Suburbicon, directed by George Clooney, The Rum Diary and American Violet. She also has guest-starred on Shameless, Aquarius and Masters of Sex, among others.

“We couldn’t be more excited about working with Karimah here at Zero Gravity,” said Zero Gravity partner Eric Williams. “A wonderfully talented actress, we’ve admired her work over the years, most recently as a force on All American. As she is now writing and directing her own material, we look forward to continuing to elevate her career as a multi-hyphenate.”

Westbrook is also repped by Amstel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa.