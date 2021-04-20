Alison Mo Massey Promoted To Head Of Development & Production Among Three Appointments At Jim Parsons & Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Prods.

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions has named Alison Mo Massey as Head of Development and Production. In her new role, Massey, who joined the company in 2017 as VP of Development, will oversee TWP’s slate of television and feature film projects, working closely with Parsons and Spiewak.

Additionally, the company has promoted Michael Scott Allen to Director of Development, focusing on the company’s television slate under its overall deal with Warner Bros. TV, and has appointed Alyssa Murphy to the newly created position of Director of Development – Film.

“Todd and I are really excited to continue this journey with Alison as our new Head of Development and Production. Alison has been such an integral part in getting the company to where it is today and without question, it was time to put her in a leadership position,” said Parsons. “Michael started with us as an assistant and has proven again and again how incredibly lucky we were to get him before someone else did, and we know he will do great things in his new role. Although Alyssa is new to us, she has already impressed us, and we know how fortunate we are to have her on-board to help us grow our feature slate.”

That’s Wonderful Productions was founded in 2015 by Parsons and Spiewak with an eye towards distinct voices and character-driven storytelling and focus on elevated, timely content with an underlying social consciousness. Under TWP’s exclusive deal with WBTV, the company has sold and developed a number of projects in broadcast, cable, and streaming including HBO Max, Netflix, Apple, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, TBS, Freeform, and The CW. Additionally, Parsons and Spiewak serve as executive producers on the hit CBS/WBTV sitcom Young Sheldon.

“Warner Bros. has been an incredibly good partner for us as we’ve grown as a company and, largely with their help, we have been fortunate to work with some fantastic creators.” Spiewak said. “In addition, our office has been filled with many others – some for a short time, some for a long time – all of whom made contributions that enabled our company to grow and help us find opportunities to continue creating. We are truly grateful for all of them.”

Massey serves as a producer on That’s Wonderful Prods.’ scripted series Call Me Kat starring Mayim Bialik at Fox and Special at Netflix. In 2019, she executive produced the documentary Strange Negotiations, which premiered at SXSW. Massey began her career at Exhibit A Film, Seth Gordon’s Sony Pictures Television-based production company. Starting as an assistant and rising to Creative Executive, she co-produced the 2015 documentary Finders Keepers, which premiered at Sundance, and worked on Identity Thief, starring Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman, as well as The Golbergs, The Good Doctor, Sneaky Pete, Atypical, The Jim Gaffigan Show, Marry Me and Breaking In.

Allen joined TWP in 2017 as an assistant before being elevated to Creative Executive in 2019. He is a Co-Producer on Special and has worked on the company’s Call Me Kat; Equal, a docu-series about the fight for gay liberation, for HBO Max; and the movie A Kid Like Jake for IFC. He began his career in entertainment as an actor before transitioning to development after executive producing the documentary feature Twinsters, which premiered at SXSW and sold to Netflix and Freeform. Prior to TWP, he served as an assistant to Producer FJ Desanto.

Murphy began her career in Alternative Television at UTA before moving to Rough House Pictures, where she eventually rose to Creative Executive. While at Rough House, she worked on a variety of television and film projects, including Vice Principals, Tarantula, Arizona, Halloween, and Flower, which she associate produced.

After Rough House, Murphy joined the TV department at Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, where she worked on the first season of the company’s debut series, Dollface. Prior to joining TWP, Murphy managed development at Rotten Science, where she functioned as a Lead Creative Executive on a number of the company’s unscripted projects and stand-up specials, most recently serving as an Associate Producer on the Netflix series, Cabin With Bert Kreischer.

TWP is set to go into production on Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies in 2021 at Focus Features with Michael Showalter directing and Parsons starring.