Ali LeRoi To Direct ‘American Refugee’, Second Blumhouse TV Movie For Epix

EXCLUSIVE: Everybody Hates Chris co-creator Ali LeRoi is to direct American Refugee – the second movie in Blumhouse Television’s recent partnership with Epix.

This comes after the producer struck a slate deal with the MGM-owned cable network to make eight television movies including A House on the Bayou, from Don’t Tell a Soul writer and director Alex McAulay.

American Refugee is centered around a family seeking shelter in their neighbor’s bunker, when the American economy is in collapse, the nation is under martial law, and the danger inside is potentially greater than the danger outside.

It was written by Allison & Nicolas Buckmelter, whose script was awarded the Academy Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting.

LeRoi is best known for co-creating CBS’ Everybody Hates Chris with Chris Rock, after meeting the comedian on his late-night talk show The Chris Rock Show. He most recently helmed the indie drama The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

American Refugee is exec produced by Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse and Lisa Bruce.

Ali LeRoi is represented by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Allison & Nicolas Buckmelter are represented by Paradigm and Hansen Jacobson.