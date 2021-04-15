Ali Bahrynian Tapped As Director of Development and Production At QC Entertainment

QC Entertainment has hired Ali Bahrynian as Director of Development and Production. She joins the company this week and will continue to be based in Los Angeles.

Prior to joining QC, Bahrynian served as an agent at WME in the Motion Picture Literary Department. Promoted to agent in 2019, she has since spent her time fervently advocating for female and diverse filmmakers, helping champion fresh and innovative stories across all genres.

QC – standing for Quality Control – is led by founding partners Sean McKittrick, Raymond Mansfield and Edward H. Hamm, Jr. QC Entertainment is renowned for championing bold storytellers and fresh stories that connect with audiences worldwide, both from veteran auteurs and new voices. The company has a multi-year first look deal with Paramount Pictures which covers scripted feature film projects and allows for QC to co-finance projects the company brings to the studio.

“Ali’s extensive network of talent and industry relationships, her keen eye for material and passion for inventive storytelling make her an invaluable addition to the QC team as we ramp up our upcoming slate of projects” said Mansfield And McKittrick.