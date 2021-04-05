Akshay Kumar Hospitalized & 45 Crew Test Positive For Covid On Set Of Amazon’s Hindi Pic ‘Ram Setu’

Indian film star Akshay Kumar says he has been hospitalized as a precaution after contracting coronavirus during production on his latest project, Amazon’s Hindi movie Ram Setu.

According to widespread local reports, 45 members of the film’s crew have also tested positive for Covid in routine checks and are now quarantining. As a result, shooting has been put on hiatus.

B. N. Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, told the Indian Express that the positive cases came from the art department and Kumar’s team.

“It’s quite unfortunate that so many people tested positive at one go. While most were junior artists, a few from Akshay Kumar’s team also tested positive for COVID-19. They have all been quarantined and provided medical attention. With Akshay also in quarantine, the shoot has been suspended as of now,” he was quoted as saying.

The project is Amazon’s first foray into producing a local feature in India. Deadline has contacted the streamer for comment.

Kumar confirmed the news on twitter:

The film had recently moved to Mumbai. India is experiencing a surge of Covid cases after the virus had looked to be largely under control earlier in the year. Yesterday, the country recorded a national record of 103,558 cases in 24 hours. Government of the state of Maharashtra, which contains Mumbai, has moved to introduce restrictions on public life as it looks to stem the tide. However, film production can continue at present.

Ram Setu is an action-adventure pic revolving around the mythical bridge that the god Rama is supposed to have built between ancient India and Sri Lanka in order to rescue his wife Sita from the demon god Ravana. Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha also feature in the cast.

Abhishek Sharma is directing. Chandraprakash Dwivedi will act as creative producer, with production companies Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions teaming with Prime on the project.