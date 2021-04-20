‘47 Ronin’ Sequel Sets ‘Lucifer’s Aimee Garcia & NYT Bestselling Author AJ Mendez As Scribes

EXCLUSIVE: Lucifer actress Aimee Garcia and New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez have been brought on to pen the upcoming untitled 47 Ronin sequel for Universal 1440 Entertainment. The action-fantasy pic, which is being directed by Mulan‘s Ron Yuan as we first told you, is the follow to the 2013 Universal Keanu Reeves movie which grossed over $151M WW.

The original film was directed by Carl Rinsch and written by Chris Morgan and Hossein Amini from a story conceived by Morgan and Walter Hamada. Also starring in that pic were Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Rinko Kikuchi and Ko Shibasaki. Based on Chūshingura, 47 Ronin tells a fictionalized account of the titular 47 rōnin, a real-life group of samurai in the 18th century who set out to avenge the death of their master who was killed by a merciless shogun.

“AJ and I are excited to write a diverse and inclusive action film,” said Garcia. “Director Ron Yuan’s vision to blend martial arts, horror, cyber-punk and action was inspiring and we’d like to thank the team at 1440 for being so supportive.”

“As creators of color, we’re honored to be part of a modern, multicultural story with powerful female leads,” said Mendez.

Garcia currently stars on Netflix’s Lucifer, new episodes of which are dropping on May 28, and she’ll also star in Marvel’s MODOK, premiering on Hulu May 21.

Mendez’s pilot script Home landed on The Black List’s inaugural Latinx TV List in 2020. She is a former championship wrestler with the WWE.

Garcia and Mendez are the co-authors of the comic book series Glow, based on the Netflix property, and Dungeons and Dragons for IDW Publishing, as well as Wonder Woman for DC Comics coming out in July.

The duo recently launched Scrappy Heart Productions to create diverse stories with universal themes across all media. Currently, Scrappy Heart is adapting Crazy Is My Superpower based on Mendez’s bestselling memoir.

Garcia and Mendez are repped by Atlas Artists and Atlas Literary.

Universal 1440 Entertainment is a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.