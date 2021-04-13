Live Theater Sets Return For L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre & D.C.’s Kennedy Center With Fall Reopenings

Two of the country’s major theatrical venues announced reopening plans today, with the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles and the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. set to house Broadway productions beginning in November and October, respectively.

In Los Angeles, the Ahmanson’s 2021-22 season will start later than previously announced – instead of an August opening with Daniel Fish’s Tony Award-winning reimagining of Oklahoma!, the venue will now reopen on Nov. 30 with the Jack Thorne-Matthew Warchus staging of A Christmas Carol. (Oklahoma! is now scheduled for September 2022).

Other productions planned for the Ahmanson’s upcoming season are Hadestown, The Lehman Trilogy, and The Prom, among others.

‘Ain’t Too Proud’, Broadway Matthew Murphy

In D.C., the Kennedy Center announced that its new season will kick off on Oct. 13 with Hadestown in the Opera House, followed in December by Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. At the Center’s Einsenhower Theater, the Carole King musical Beautiful begins performances Dec. 14. The Aaron Sorkin adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird arrives at the Opera House next June.

See the complete Ahmanson and Kennedy Center season schedules below.

According to the Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson website, the seven-production Ahmanson season is contingent on “Los Angeles County progressing through the state’s tiered reopening framework, and with vaccines being made available on an expedited timeline (please get vaccinated!)…”

Added the CTG, “we are heartened and hopeful that a return to in-person theatre at the Ahmanson is possible in 2021. The past 14 months have been challenging for all of us – particularly in the performing arts – and we have just a few more months to go.”

Jeffrey Finn, Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater at the Kennedy Center, said in a statement, “I am elated to announce what is perhaps one of our most important theater seasons ever at the Kennedy Center as we return with such a full, exciting program of musicals and plays. The anticipation of being able to see Broadway productions again – and be in the theater together – is palpable.”

In New York, while Governor Andrew Cuomo has has confirmed a target reopening of Broadway for the fall, an official reopening has not been announced. The theater industry has been dark since the March 2020 pandemic shutdown.

The Ahmanson’s 2021-22 Theater Season (Los Angeles):

A Christmas Carol

Written by Charles Dickens, adapted by Jack Thorne, directed by Matthew Warchus

Nov. 30-Jan. 2

Everbody’s Talking About Jamie

Music by Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, from an idea by Jonathan Butterell, directed by Jonathan Butterell

Jan. 16-Feb. 20

The Lehman Trilogy

Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power, directed by Sam Mendes

March 3-April 10

Hadestown

Book, music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, directed by Rachel Chavkin

April 26, 2022-May 29, 2022

Come From Away

Book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Christopher Ashley

May 31, 2022-June 12, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen

Book by Steven Levenson, score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, directed by Michael Greif

June 29, 2022-July 31, 2022

The Prom

Book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

Aug. 9,2022-Sept. 11, 2022

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, directed by Daniel Fish

Sept. 13, 2022-Oct. 16, 2022

The Kennedy Center’s 2021-22 Theater Season (Washington D.C.)

Hadestown

October 13–31, 2021 in the Opera House

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Music and lyrics by The Temptations and book by Dominique Morisseau

December 14, 2021–January 16, 2022 in the Opera House

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Music by Carole King, book by Douglas McGrath, directec by Marc Bruni

December 14, 2021–January 2, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater

The Prom

January 4–16, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater

Jesus Christ Superstar

Music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, directed by Timothy Sheader

February 22–March 13, 2022 in the Opera House

Riverdance – The 25th Anniversary Show

March 15–27, 2022 in the Opera House

Mean Girls

Book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, directed by Casey Nicholaw

April 5–24, 2022 in the Opera House

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

April 5–10, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater

Freestyle Love Supreme

From Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale

May 10–15, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater

A Monster Calls

Adapted by director Sally Cookson from Patrick Ness’s novel

May 25–June 12, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater

Jersey Boys

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by Des McAnuff

June 14–26, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird

Written by Aaron Sorkin from the novel by Harper Lee, directed by Bartlett Sher

June 21–July 10, 2022 in the Opera House

The Band’s Visit

Music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses

July 5–July 17, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater

Hamilton

Book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail

July 12–October 2, 2022 in the Opera House

Blue Man Group

July 19–31, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater

Dear Evan Hansen

August 31–September 25, 2022 in the Eisenhower Theater