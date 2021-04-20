Skip to main content
Ahead Of Oscars, Netflix Chiefs Choose Favorite Horse In The Race

Netflix
Netflix

Netflix scored a big haul of Oscar nominations this year – 35 in total – putting the streamer in the top three for a studio in the history of the awards.

The company’s big cheeses, including co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, were asked today, on their first-quarter financials video, out of these films, which did they most enjoy watching.

Founder Hastings plumped for Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, which scored six nominations, and was joined by investor relations chief Spencer Wang in the pick.

CFO Spencer Neumann and COO and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters both went for White Tiger, the Ramin Bahrani-directed film that starred Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav, which was nominated for best adapted screenplay.

Sarandos, best known in his role as Chief Content Officer, initially tried to “diplomatically” pass the question to Hastings, before finally answering with If Anything Happens I Love You, which was nominated as best animated short. The film was written by Will McCormack and Michael Govier and follows two grieving parents as they struggle to confront the death of their daughter, who was killed in a school shooting.

“Just so I don’t completely wimp out, you should take the time to watch a really beautiful animated short that’s Oscar nominated called If Anything Happens I Love You. It’s a remarkable bit of storytelling in a way that can really expand the universe of what people think storytelling can be,” he said.

