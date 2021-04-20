‘After School Special’ Drama From Aiyana White, Ildy Modrovich & Keshet In Works At Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Peacock has landed for development After School Special, an hourlong drama from Lucifer writer-producer Aiyana White, Lucifer executive producer/co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich, Keshet Studios and Universal Television where Keshet is based.

After School Special is created and written by White loosely based on her real-life experiences as a low-income high school student working as a part-time nanny.

Described as “Cinderella meets The Sopranos,” After School Special centers on Callie who is about to enter her freshman year of high school as the lone scholarship kid at the most exclusive prep school in tech boom Palo Alto. She’s under-dressed, under-educated, and under-supervised… until an after-school nanny job turns her life around. Her new employers are wealthy, sophisticated, and most importantly, involved in her life. In addition to paying her a ridiculous hourly rate, they teach Callie how to drive (in the Bentley), what to wear (designer clothes), and how to deal with her enemies (ruthlessly, of course). It’s a real-life Cinderella story… except that Callie’s new employers are a crime family under active investigation by the FBI.

White will co-executive produce. Modrovich will executive produce alongside Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Peter Traugott. The project is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Keshet Studios, Keshet International’s US-based production arm.

White pitched the idea for After School Special to Keshet Studios’ Traugott and Asher Landay after working on the company’s CBS series Wisdom of the Crowd. White is now a writer-producer on another Keshet show, the upcoming NBC drama La Brea.

In-between her stints on Wisdom of the Crowd and La Brea, White spent three years on Netflix’s Lucifer where she met and worked with the series’ co-showrunner Modrovich.

White, whose series writing credits also include Tiny Pretty Things, is repped by The Kaplan Stahler Agency. Modrovich’s previous series credits include Necessary Roughness, Three Rivers, Californication and CSI: Miami. She is repped by CAA. Both White and Modrovich are repped by David Matlof at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.