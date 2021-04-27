A&E Greenlights ‘Court Cam Presents Under Oath’ Hosted By Dan Abrams

A&E has ordered Court Cam Presents Under Oath, a new legal series hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams, for premiere on Wednesday, June 2.

In the series, viewers are given an unprecedented look at defendants fighting for their freedom as they take the witness stand in their own defense, a gamble that few criminal defendants ever take.

Hosted by Abrams, Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News, each episode will cover everything from first-hand defendant testimony, juxtaposed with the contentious cross examination to the final verdict. In addition to interviews with key members of the investigation, the series features original video from law enforcement, surveillance camera footage, 911 audio recordings, digital forensic evidence and some exclusive interviews and responses from the defendants themselves.



Court Cam Presents Under Oath is produced by Law & Crime Productions for A&E Network with Dan Abrams, Rachel Stockman, Karla Hidalgo and Shelley Schulze serving as Executive Producers. Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb serve as Executive Producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for the series.

Two new back-to-back episodes of Court Cam Presents Under Oath will air every Wednesday at 10 pm ET/PT beginning June 2 on A&E Network.

You can view a promo here.