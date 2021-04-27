‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Adam Wingard In Talks To Direct New MonsterVerse Film For Legendary

Adam Wingard is in talks to direct another MonsterVerse pic for Legendary, following the outsized success of Godzilla vs. Kong, Deadline can confirm.

If Wingard’s deal goes through, he will be the first returning director in the history of the MonsterVerse. 2014’s Godzilla was directed by Gareth Edwards, with Jordan Vogt-Roberts signing on for 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and Michael Dougherty overseeing 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Wingard signing on isn’t a big surprise. He told Deadline back in March that he was eager to continue the story line, and even hinted where he will go. Here is what he said: “I would absolutely love to continue. The clear starting point we teed up, exploring Hollow Earth, I think there is a lot more to do there. This is a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the titans come from. We tee up some mystery in this film, things I want to see resolved and explored and pushed to the next level. If I have the opportunity, I know what I will do. It’s up to Warner Bros and Legendary, if they have an appetite.”

At present, it is unclear how long it might take for another MonsterVerse feature to come together. As Deadline told you exclusively in March, Wingard has signed on to direct a ThunderCats movie for Warner Bros. And as we also reported first, the director has a Face/Off sequel in the works at Paramount.

Originally scheduled to premiere in November of 2020, Godzilla vs. Kong‘s release was delayed for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Opening in the U.S. on March 31, the Warner Bros. title has raked in nearly $87 million domestic since then, and more than $406 million worldwide. While Godzilla vs. Kong has yet to open in numerous larger markets, including the U.K., it is the highest-grossing Hollywood title to debut since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and more, GvK pits two of the most iconic monsters in the history of motion pictures against one another, with the fate of humanity in the balance.