Adam Perkins Dies: ‘Welcome To Chili’s’ Viral Vine Star Was 24

Adam Perkins, the Vine creator, performer and musician who achieved an unlikely fame in 2015 for a three-second video in which he enthusiastically exclaimed “Hi, welcome to Chili’s!” while clad only in boxer shorts, died Sunday of undisclosed causes. He was 24.

His death was confirmed on Instagram by his twin brother Patrick Perkins.

“I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me,” Patrick wrote. “I’m often asked the question, ‘what’s it like to be a twin?’ and my response is usually, ‘what’s it like to NOT be a twin?’…it’s all i’ve known. And i’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him.”

For a generation once devoted to the now-defunct blink-and-miss-them Vine clips, Adam Perkins was a familiar and widely shared touchstone. His Chili’s clip is reported to have racked up more than 20 million views in a year, launching scores of remixes, spoofs and tributes on the platform. He was followed by nearly 300,000 fans before Vine closed in 2017.

After the Chili’s clip, Perkins posted other popular Vine clips and later graduated from New York University with a degree in musical composition. He released his album Latch Relay in 2018 under the name Plas Teg. Brother Patrick said on Instagram that he plans to re-release the album on vinyl as a tribute to Adam.

In his most recent Instagram post, Adam Perkins wrote on March 21, “Remember adam from vine? he’s 24 now and a business analyst working in data. feel old yet? copying packie because we’re twins and supposed to do that.”



