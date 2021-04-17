ACE Eddie Awards: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, ‘Rick And Morty’, ‘American Utopia’ Among Early Winners

The American Cinema Editors’ 71st annual ACE Eddie Awards are getting underway Saturday, with the virtual ceremony set to bestow honors in 14 categories recognizing this wild year’s best in editing across film, TV and documentaries.
In addition to the competitive categories, Spike Lee is being honored with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, while Lynzee Klingman, ACE, and Sidney Wolinsky, ACE, will receive Career Achievement Awards for their contributions to film editing.
Last year, the Eddies gave its marquee Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) award to Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite on that pic’s run to the Best Picture Oscar. It was the first foreign-language film to win in that category. Ford v. Ferrari ended up taking the Film Editing Oscar. A total of 22 of the past 30 ACE winners for best edited dramatic film and 11 of the past 16 have gone on to take that year’s Oscar in the category.
This year, that Oscar Film Editing category includes three of today’s ACE Eddie noms: Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, this year’s Best Picture frontrunner (Zhao is the editor along with the writer-director), The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Sound of Metal, who are joined in the ACE race by The Father and Promising Young Woman.
Presenters for today’s virtual ceremony include Aaron Sorkin, Jodie Foster, Seth Meyers, Catherine O’Hara, Mandy Moore, Jon Huertas, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Leslie Odom Jr, Noel Cho and Alan Kim, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Lee Stone, Carey Mulligan and Emerald Fennell. The ensemble cast of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (including Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart) will host.
Follow along below as the ACE Eddie Award winners are announced:
BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)
Rick and Morty, “Rattlestar Ricklactica”
Lee Harting
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Adam Gough, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE
The Queen’s Gambit, “Exchanges”
Michelle Tesoro, ACE
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Cheer, “God Blessed Texas”
Kate Hackett, Arielle Kilker, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, David Nordstrom, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING
Samuel Bailey – University of North Carolina School of the Arts
Today’s nominees:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)
Mank
Kirk Baxter, ACE
Minari
Harry Yoon, ACE
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Sound of Metal
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of Chicago 7
Alan Baumgarten, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra
I Care a Lot
Mark Eckersley, ACE
On The Rocks
Sarah Flack, ACE
Palm Springs
Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler
Promising Young Woman
Frédéric Thoraval
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Croods: A New Age
James Ryan, ACE
Onward
Catherine Apple
Over the Moon
Edie Ichioka, ACE
Soul
Kevin Nolting, ACE
Wolfwalkers
Darragh Byrne , Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Nancy Novack
Dick Johnson is Dead
Nels Bangerter
The Dissident
Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah
My Octopus Teacher
Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm
The Social Dilemma
Davis Coombe
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)
Beastie Boys Story
Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez
The Last Dance “Episode I”
Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE
Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult “Exposed”
Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
The Good Place “Whenever You’re Ready”
Eric Kissack
Schitt’s Creek “Happy Ending”
Trevor Ambrose
What We Do in the Shadows “On The Run”
Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath
What We Do in the Shadows “Resurrection”
Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Curb Your Enthusiasm “Happy New Year”
Tim Roche, ACE
Insecure “Lowkey Trying”
Nena Erb, ACE
Ted Lasso “The Hope That Kills You”
A.J. Catoline
Ted Lasso “Make Rebecca Great Again”
Melissa McCoy
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Better Call Saul “Bad Choice Road”
Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE
Killing Eve “Still Got It”
Dan Crinnion, ACE
Mr. Robot “Method Not Allowed”
Rosanne Tan, ACE
This Is Us “Forty: Part Two”
Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Bosch “The Ace Hotel”
Steven Cohen ACE
Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always”
Julio C. Perez IV, ACE
The Mandalorian “Sanctuary”
Dana E. Glauberman, ACE
Ozark “Wartime”
Cindy Mollo, ACE
