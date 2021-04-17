ACE Eddie Awards: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, ‘Rick And Morty’, ‘American Utopia’ Among Early Winners

The American Cinema Editors’ 71st annual ACE Eddie Awards are getting underway Saturday, with the virtual ceremony set to bestow honors in 14 categories recognizing this wild year’s best in editing across film, TV and documentaries.

In addition to the competitive categories, Spike Lee is being honored with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, while Lynzee Klingman, ACE, and Sidney Wolinsky, ACE, will receive Career Achievement Awards for their contributions to film editing.

Last year, the Eddies gave its marquee Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) award to Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite on that pic’s run to the Best Picture Oscar. It was the first foreign-language film to win in that category. Ford v. Ferrari ended up taking the Film Editing Oscar. A total of 22 of the past 30 ACE winners for best edited dramatic film and 11 of the past 16 have gone on to take that year’s Oscar in the category.

This year, that Oscar Film Editing category includes three of today’s ACE Eddie noms: Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, this year’s Best Picture frontrunner (Zhao is the editor along with the writer-director), The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Sound of Metal, who are joined in the ACE race by The Father and Promising Young Woman.

Presenters for today’s virtual ceremony include Aaron Sorkin, Jodie Foster, Seth Meyers, Catherine O’Hara, Mandy Moore, Jon Huertas, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Leslie Odom Jr, Noel Cho and Alan Kim, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Lee Stone, Carey Mulligan and Emerald Fennell. The ensemble cast of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (including Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart) will host.

Follow along below as the ACE Eddie Award winners are announced:

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)

Rick and Morty, “Rattlestar Ricklactica”

Lee Harting

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Adam Gough, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE

The Queen’s Gambit, “Exchanges”

Michelle Tesoro, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Cheer, “God Blessed Texas”

Kate Hackett, Arielle Kilker, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, David Nordstrom, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

Samuel Bailey – University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Today’s nominees:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Mank

Kirk Baxter, ACE

Minari

Harry Yoon, ACE

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao

Sound of Metal

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of Chicago 7

Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

I Care a Lot

Mark Eckersley, ACE

On The Rocks

Sarah Flack, ACE

Palm Springs

Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

Promising Young Woman

Frédéric Thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Croods: A New Age

James Ryan, ACE

Onward

Catherine Apple

Over the Moon

Edie Ichioka, ACE

Soul

Kevin Nolting, ACE

Wolfwalkers

Darragh Byrne , Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Nancy Novack

Dick Johnson is Dead

Nels Bangerter

The Dissident

Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

My Octopus Teacher

Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

The Social Dilemma

Davis Coombe

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

Beastie Boys Story

Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

The Last Dance “Episode I”

Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult “Exposed”

Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

The Good Place “Whenever You’re Ready”

Eric Kissack

Schitt’s Creek “Happy Ending”

Trevor Ambrose

What We Do in the Shadows “On The Run”

Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath

What We Do in the Shadows “Resurrection”

Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Curb Your Enthusiasm “Happy New Year”

Tim Roche, ACE

Insecure “Lowkey Trying”

Nena Erb, ACE

Ted Lasso “The Hope That Kills You”

A.J. Catoline

Ted Lasso “Make Rebecca Great Again”

Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Better Call Saul “Bad Choice Road”

Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE

Killing Eve “Still Got It”

Dan Crinnion, ACE

Mr. Robot “Method Not Allowed”

Rosanne Tan, ACE

This Is Us “Forty: Part Two”

Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Bosch “The Ace Hotel”

Steven Cohen ACE

Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always”

Julio C. Perez IV, ACE

The Mandalorian “Sanctuary”

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

Ozark “Wartime”

Cindy Mollo, ACE