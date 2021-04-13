‘Acapulco’: Jessica Collins, Chord Overstreet Among Six Cast In Apple Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Collins (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, The Young and the Restless), Chord Overstreet (Glee), Vanessa Bauche (Vecinos, Rosario Tijeras), Rafael Cebrián (Greenhouse Academy, Animal Kingdom), Fernando Carsa and Regina Reynoso (While the Wolf’s Away, You’ve Got This) round out the ensemble cast, joining Eugenio Derbez in Acapulco, Apple TV+’s bilingual comedy series inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ 2017 Derbez starrer How to Be a Latin Lover. Veteran Richard Shepard has been tapped to direct the pilot episode for Lionsgate Television.

Enrique Arrizon, Damian Alcázar, Camila Perez and Raphael Alejandro also star.

Created by Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist creator Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, Acapulco is a half-hour Spanish- and English-language comedy that centers on Maximo (Arrizon), a young Mexican man whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But soon he realizes that the gig is far more complicated than he ever imagined as all of his beliefs and morals start to be questioned.

Related Story 'Five Days At Memorial': Cornelius Smith Jr. Joins Apple's Limited Series From John Ridley & Carlton Cuse

The show takes place in 1984, with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character. Also reprising his role from the movie is Alejandro, who plays Hugo, Older Maximo’s nephew.

Collins will play Diane, the CEO and the face of the resort. Overstreet is Chad, Diane’s son. Together, Diane and Chad expect nothing short of perfection for their resort guests. Bauche portrays Nora, Maximo’s mother. Cebrián plays Hector, an energetic poolside employee at the resort. Carsa is Memo, Maximo’s loyal and supportive best friend. Reynoso plays Sara, Maximo’s outspoken younger sister.

Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company produce the series. Winsberg will executive produce and serve as showrunner, and Chris Harris will executive produce and co-showrun alongside Winsberg. Derbez and Ben Odell serve as executive producers on behalf of 3Pas Studios, and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum will executive produce and Jason Wang co-executive produce on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Shuman and Cisneros also executive produce.

Collins is repped by Innovative Artists and Power Entertainment Group. Overstreet is repped by Innovative Artists

Bauche is repped by Karem Guedimin at Marka Talent. Cebrián is repped by Chris Prapha and David Unger at AIG (Artist International Group). Carsa is repped by Vision Entertainment. Reynoso is repped by Talent Boutique.