ABC Pushes ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Premiere & Return Of ‘Card Sharks’, Brings ‘Press Your Luck’ & ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ Forward

The Ultimate Surfer is set to crash into the waves a week after originally intended.

ABC has moved back the summer premiere of the surfing competition reality series as well as the return of game show Card Sharks.

The Disney-owned network has brought forward the return of Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid as part of the moves, which are general tweaks to the schedule rather than any result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ultimate Surfer was set to premiere on Monday, August 16, but has been pushed a week to August 23. Card Sharks was set to return on Wednesday June 9 but has been pushed to June 16.

Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid also were set to premiere on Wednesday, June 9, but have been brought forward to Wednesday, May 26.

It comes as ABC’s summer unscripted lineup gets back to normal after a year interrupted by the pandemic. The network recently renewed The Chase and The Hustler for second seasons and is bringing back Bachelor in Paradise and bringing in a summer run of The Bachelorette.

Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, told Deadline, “The year before the pandemic, we had made a play to really program summer like we programmed the rest of the year and have original programming on almost every night. Then things kind of got slowed down with the pandemic and we had to pull some of our shows last summer. Now the fact that we can produce all these shows and we’re going to have new original programming on almost the entire summer, it feels great.”

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

8-9 p.m. Press Your Luck

9-10 p.m. The $100,000 Pyramid

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

8-9:01 p.m. Emergency Call

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

8-9 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud

9-10 p.m. The Chase

10-11 p.m. To Tell the Truth

MONDAY, JUNE 7

8-10 p.m. The Bachelorette

MONDAY, JUNE 14

10-11 p.m. The Celebrity Dating Game (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

10-11 p.m. Card Sharks

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

8-9 p.m. When Nature Calls (w/t) (series premiere)

9-10 p.m. Holey Moley 3D in 2D

10-11 p.m. The Hustler

MONDAY, AUG. 16

8-10 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise

MONDAY, AUG. 23

10-11 p.m. The Ultimate Surfer (series premiere)