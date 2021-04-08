‘4400’: Brittany Adebumola, Jaye Ladymore & Amarr Wooten Join CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: Brittany Adebumola (Grand Army), Jaye Ladymore (The Chi) and Amarr Wooten (Colin in Black & White) are set as series regulars in 4400 (fka The 4400), the CW’s reimagining of the 2004 USA Network sci-fi drama series.

4400 hails from Riverdale co-executive producer Ariana Jackson and Anna Fricke, who successfully rebooted Walker, Texas Ranger for the CW.

In the new version, 4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people — two of them played by Joseph David-Jones and Khailah Johnson — who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.

Adebumola will play Shanice, a driven lawyer, wife and new mother from the year 2005 who is suddenly transported to 2021 only to find that her daughter is now a teenager. She will be a fierce advocate for all those like her who are trying to figure out what happened to them.

Ladymore will portray Claudette, a preacher’s wife from the 1950s who was active in the early Civil Rights Movement. She is surprisingly quick to adapt to 2021 and realizes that she may be a totally different person in this new time — in surprising and consequential ways.

Wooten is Hayden, who arrives in 2021 from the 1930s where he was kept in an institution. Perhaps due to an unpleasant past, he doesn’t appear to speak but is compassionate and seems to have insight and knowledge into things he couldn’t possibly know.

Jackson wrote the pilot episode, which will be directed/co-executive produced by Erica Watson. Executive producing the series are Jackson, Fricke and Laura Terry. CBS Studios, which was behind the original series, is the studio.

Adebumola recurred as Tamika Jones on the hit Netflix series Grand Army. She’s repped by CESD Talent Agency, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Schreck Rose.

Ladymore began her career in the Chicago theatre scene, appearing at the Goodman, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Steppenwolf and Writers Theatre among others. She made her TV debut in season 1 of The Chi and also had recurring roles on Empire, Chicago PD and Proven Innocent. She can be seen in the feature films An Acceptable Loss and Killing Eleanor. Ladymore is repped by Stewart Talent.

Wooten’s credits include Colin In Black & White, American Housewife and Knight Squad. She’s repped by The Osbrink Agency, Vault Entertainment and Fox Rothschild.