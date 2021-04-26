Oscar Scorecard For Wins By Film & Studio: ‘Nomadland’ & Netflix Lead The Way

The 93rd annual Academy Awards spread the wealth more than usual on Sunday night, with Nomadland scoring a leading three wins over two each for The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Soul and Sound of Metal.

Meanwhile, Netflix lapped the field and then some for wins by studio. The streamer went home with seven Oscars, more than doubling its next closest competition, Searchlight and Warner Bros, which won three apiece. Amazon Studios, Disney and Sony Pictures Classics were the only others to nab multiple statuettes during the socially distanced ceremony.

Here are the lists of wins by film and by studio at the 93 annual Academy Awards, which were presented April 25 at Union Station in Los Angeles:

