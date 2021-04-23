Spirit Awards: ‘I May Destroy You’ Best New Scripted Series, ‘Promising Young Woman’ Screenplay, ‘Sound Of Metal’ Among Early Winners (Updating Live)

The 36th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are underway Thursday night, with the final big awards show ahead of the Oscars taking on a different look for its virtual edition airing live on IFC and AMC+ and hosted by SNL‘s Melissa Villaseñor. The marquee indie-focused awards show was forced by the pandemic to move to a virtual ceremony from its usual spot on the beach in Santa Monica, and away from its traditional day-before-the-Oscars date.

Early winners tonight include Emerald Fennell’s screenplay for Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman; she’s up for the Original Screenplay Oscar on Sunday. Fellow Oscar Best Picture candidate Sound of Metal from Amazon Studios has won twice already in the early Spirit categories, as Best First Feature for director Darius Marder and producers Bill Benz, Kathy Benz, Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, and for Supporting Actor for Paul Raci, who signed throughout his acceptance speech. His advice to other journeymen actors? “Don’t quit your day job, I never did,” he said, smiling. “I still have it too.”

Minari‘s Yuh-jung Youn was named Supporting Actress to solidify her frontrunner status for Sunday. Netflix’s Crip Camp won the Documentary Award, with Nicole Newnham thanking her executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama.

“I think that the film that Nicole and I and Sarah made proves that authentic stories are things that people really, really want to see, but it really took people with disabilities working on the film to really represent us in a light that we’ve really rarely been seen in,” fellow director Jim LeBrecht said.

Other winners tonight included Andy Siara winning Best First Screenplay for Palm Springs, while Amazon’s One Night in Miami director Regina King and the ensemble cast was honored with the Robert Altman Award.

The Spirits are introducing five new TV categories this year, with HBO’s smash I May Destroy You winning Best New Scripted Series and Shira Haas from Netflix’s Unorthodox taking the Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series honor. Apple TV+ dramedy Little America and Unorthodox each have three noms tonight to lead the way.

Still to come is the Best Feature category, where the nominees include tonight’s leading nom-getter Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Oscar Best Picture nominees Nomadland and Minari, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and First Cow. As per the norm, only movies made for a budget of $22.5 million or lower are eligible, meaning we won’t see the likes of other Oscar Best Pic hopefuls tonight like The Trial of the Chicago 7 or Mank. Still, Netflix lead all outlets with 16 noms coming in.

Overall, Never Rarely Sometimes Always leads the way with seven nominations, followed by Minari (six), Ma Rainey and Nomadland (five each) and Vertical Entertainment’s Miss Juneteenth (four). See the full list of noms here.

Among other notables to watch out for tonight include record-setting Oscar Best Director nominees Chloé Zhao of Nomadland and Fennell competing against one another first tonight in that category (along with Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Eliza Hittman, First Cow‘s Kelly Reichardt and Minari‘s Lee Isaac Chung).

Check out the winners list below as we update throughout the evening.

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A SCRIPTED SERIES

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

I MAY DESTROY YOU

Creator/Executive Producer: Michaela Coel

Executive Producers: Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Director: Regina King

Casting Directors: Kimberly R. Hardin

Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

BEST SCREENPLAY

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

BEST DOCUMENTARY

CRIP CAMP

Directors/Producers: Jim LeBrecht, Nicole Newnham

Producer: Sara Bolder

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

ELEGANCE BRATTON

Director of Pier Kids

BEST FIRST FEATURE

SOUND OF METAL

Director: Darius Marder

Producers: Bill Benz, Kathy Benz, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Andy Siara, Palm Springs

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari