‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ Docuseries From ‘Amy’ Team Set At Apple

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, an eight-part docuseries from the team behind the Oscar-winning documentary film Amy, is heading to Apple TV+

Executive produced by Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy winners Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna) and James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) the docuseries will explore the musicians and soundtracks that shaped the culture and politics of 1971. It’s set to premiere May 21 on Apple TV+.

With the use of archival footage and interviews, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, will show how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history; and, in turn, how they used their music to inspire hope, change and the culture around them. The docuseries will examine the iconic artists and songs that we still listen to 50 years later, including The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed and more.

Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios produces in association with On The Corner Films. Kapadia will direct the series and executive produce alongside Gay-Rees, David Joseph and UMG’s Adam Barker. Chris King serves as editor and executive producer. Danielle Peck is series producer and directs alongside James Rogan.