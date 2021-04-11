11th Annual Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards – Winners List

The Guild of Music Supervisors held their 11th annual awards virtually today, celebrating outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentary, games, advertising and trailers.
Quincy Jones received this year’s Icon Award while Maureen Crowe, the founding President of the Guild of Music Supervisors, accepted the Legacy Award.
Music legend Stevie Wonder made a surprise visit and gave a heartfelt tribute to the accomplishments of Jones.
Pop star Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, made a cameo appearance to present an award at today’s teleconference show.
The complete winners list for the 11th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards is listed below.
FILM
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million
Tom MacDougall – Soul *WINNER*
Jonathan Leahy – Bill & Ted Face The Music
Becky Bentham – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Julia Michels – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Angela Leus – Trolls World Tour
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million
Dawn Sutter Madell – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom *WINNER*
Season Kent – Happiest Season
Linda Cohen – The High Note
Dan Wilcox – I’m Your Woman
Kevin Edelman – I Still Believe
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million
Susan Jacobs – Promising Young Woman *WINNER*
Tracy McKnight – The Half Of It
Liz Gallacher – Military Wives
Robin Urdang – Palm Springs
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million
Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter – The Cuban *WINNER*
Jessica Moore – Babyteeth
Gerry Cueller, Greg Danylyshyn – Burden
Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez – I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aquí)
Adèle Ho, Graham Kurzner – Yellow Rose
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of The Chicago 7 *WINNER*
Writer: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton
Performed By: Celeste
Music Supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton
“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy
Writer: George “George 2.0” A. Peters II, Janelle “Django Jane” Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III
Performed By: Janelle Monáe
Music Supervisor: Andrew Gross
“Love Myself” from The High Note
Writer: Greg Kurstin, Sarah Aarons
Performed By: Tracee Ellis Ross
Music Supervisor: Linda Cohen
“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Writer: John Stephens
Performed By: Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose
Music Supervisor: Julia Michels
“Carried Me with You” from Onward
Writer: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth
Performed By: Brandi Carlile
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
TELEVISION
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama
Liza Richardson – Watchmen – Season 1 *WINNER*
Ashley Neumeister – American Soul – Season 2
Thomas Golubić – Better Call Saul – Season 5
Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy – Hollywood – Season 1
Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos – P-Valley – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical – THREE WAY TIE
Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld, Tom Wolfe – High Fidelity – Season 1 *WINNER*
Kier Lehman – Insecure – Season 4 *WINNER*
Robin Urdang – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 3 *WINNER*
Andrea von Foerster – Daybreak – Season 1
Matt Biffa – Sex Education – Season 2
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television
Meryl Ginsberg – The Masked Singer – Season 3 *WINNER*
Robin Kaye, Ashley Viergever – American Idol – Season 4
Cathy Duncan – America’s Most Musical Family – Season 1
Matthew Hearon-Smith – Legendary – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Movie
Warren Fischer, Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You *WINNER*
Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Patsy & Loretta
Liz Gallacher – The Sleepover
Marius de Vries – Stargirl
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
Title: “The Way It Used to Be” *WINNER*
Songwriters: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Artists: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Program: Watchmen
Episode: #106 “This Extraordinary Being”
Music Supervisor: Liza Richardson
Title: “Build It Up”
Songwriter: Ingrid Michaelson
Artist: Ingrid Michaelson
Program: Little Fires Everywhere
Episode: #108 “Find a Way”
Music Supervisor: Mary Ramos
Title: “Memorized”
Songwriters: Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla
Artist: Blake Stadnik
Program: This Is Us
Episode: #401 “Strangers”
Music Supervisors: Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe
Title: “One Less Angel”
Songwriters: Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore
Artist: Darius de Haas
Program: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Episode: #301 “Strike Up the Band”
Music Supervisor: Robin Urdang
Title: “The Whole of the Moon”
Songwriter: Michael Scott
Artist: Fiona Apple
Program: The Affair
Episode: #511
Music Supervisor: Michael Hill
DOCUMENTARIES
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Aminé Ramer – Crip Camp *WINNER*
Liz Gallacher – Belushi
Ian Neil – Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan
Chris Robertson – Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President
Ed Gerrard – Mr. Soul!
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Rudy Chung – The Last Dance *WINNER*
Jon Ernst – Cheer
Willa Yudell – Helter Skelter: An American Myth
Dan Wilcox – Street Food: Latin America
TRAILERS
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer
Mike Lynn – Judas And The Black Messiah *WINNER*
Brian Murphy – Jungleland
Gregory Sweeney – Land
Chase Casanova – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Mike Lynn – Pieces of A Woman
ADVERTISING
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)
Andy Hamm – Apple “A Journey Into The Valley Of Fire – Shot on iPhone” *WINNER*
David Lapinsky – Procter & Gamble “The Choice”
Mike Ladman – New York Times “Life Needs Truth”
Mike Ladman – Facebook “Never Lost”
Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Zillow “The Real Value of Home”
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)
Mike Ladman – Hennessy “Maurice And The Black Bear School” *WINNER*
Rebecca Grierson – JaxJox “The All-In-One Interactive Studio”
Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Xfinity Mobile “Go Your Own Way”
Jessie Kalikow – Apple – “The Magic Of Mini feat. Tierra Whack”
Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple iPhone 12 Pro – “Make Movies Like The Movies”
VIDEO GAMES
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game
Eric Kalver, Brandon Young – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 *WINNER*
Karyn Rachtman, Otis Rachtman – BEYOND BLUE
Eric Craig, Przemysław “Malik” Malicki, Brian McNelis, Krzysztof Ostrowski – Cyberpunk 2077
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – FIFA 21
Mary Ramos – Wasteland 3
