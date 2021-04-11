11th Annual Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards – Winners List

The Guild of Music Supervisors held their 11th annual awards virtually today, celebrating outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentary, games, advertising and trailers.

Quincy Jones received this year’s Icon Award while Maureen Crowe, the founding President of the Guild of Music Supervisors, accepted the Legacy Award.

Music legend Stevie Wonder made a surprise visit and gave a heartfelt tribute to the accomplishments of Jones.

Pop star Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, made a cameo appearance to present an award at today’s teleconference show.

The complete winners list for the 11th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards is listed below.

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Tom MacDougall – Soul *WINNER*

Jonathan Leahy – Bill & Ted Face The Music

Becky Bentham – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Julia Michels – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Angela Leus – Trolls World Tour

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million

Dawn Sutter Madell – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom *WINNER*

Season Kent – Happiest Season

Linda Cohen – The High Note

Dan Wilcox – I’m Your Woman

Kevin Edelman – I Still Believe

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Susan Jacobs – Promising Young Woman *WINNER*

Tracy McKnight – The Half Of It

Liz Gallacher – Military Wives

Robin Urdang – Palm Springs

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million

Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter – The Cuban *WINNER*

Jessica Moore – Babyteeth

Gerry Cueller, Greg Danylyshyn – Burden

Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez – I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aquí)

Adèle Ho, Graham Kurzner – Yellow Rose

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of The Chicago 7 *WINNER*

Writer: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton

Performed By: Celeste

Music Supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton

“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy

Writer: George “George 2.0” A. Peters II, Janelle “Django Jane” Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III

Performed By: Janelle Monáe

Music Supervisor: Andrew Gross

“Love Myself” from The High Note

Writer: Greg Kurstin, Sarah Aarons

Performed By: Tracee Ellis Ross

Music Supervisor: Linda Cohen

“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Writer: John Stephens

Performed By: Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose

Music Supervisor: Julia Michels

“Carried Me with You” from Onward

Writer: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth

Performed By: Brandi Carlile

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

TELEVISION



Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Liza Richardson – Watchmen – Season 1 *WINNER*

Ashley Neumeister – American Soul – Season 2

Thomas Golubić – Better Call Saul – Season 5

Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy – Hollywood – Season 1

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos – P-Valley – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical – THREE WAY TIE

Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld, Tom Wolfe – High Fidelity – Season 1 *WINNER*

Kier Lehman – Insecure – Season 4 *WINNER*

Robin Urdang – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 3 *WINNER*

Andrea von Foerster – Daybreak – Season 1

Matt Biffa – Sex Education – Season 2

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Meryl Ginsberg – The Masked Singer – Season 3 *WINNER*

Robin Kaye, Ashley Viergever – American Idol – Season 4

Cathy Duncan – America’s Most Musical Family – Season 1

Matthew Hearon-Smith – Legendary – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie

Warren Fischer, Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You *WINNER*

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Patsy & Loretta

Liz Gallacher – The Sleepover

Marius de Vries – Stargirl

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

Title: “The Way It Used to Be” *WINNER*

Songwriters: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Artists: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Program: Watchmen

Episode: #106 “This Extraordinary Being”

Music Supervisor: Liza Richardson

Title: “Build It Up”

Songwriter: Ingrid Michaelson

Artist: Ingrid Michaelson

Program: Little Fires Everywhere

Episode: #108 “Find a Way”

Music Supervisor: Mary Ramos

Title: “Memorized”

Songwriters: Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla

Artist: Blake Stadnik

Program: This Is Us

Episode: #401 “Strangers”

Music Supervisors: Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe

Title: “One Less Angel”

Songwriters: Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore

Artist: Darius de Haas

Program: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Episode: #301 “Strike Up the Band”

Music Supervisor: Robin Urdang

Title: “The Whole of the Moon”

Songwriter: Michael Scott

Artist: Fiona Apple

Program: The Affair

Episode: #511

Music Supervisor: Michael Hill

DOCUMENTARIES



Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Aminé Ramer – Crip Camp *WINNER*

Liz Gallacher – Belushi

Ian Neil – Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan

Chris Robertson – Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President

Ed Gerrard – Mr. Soul!

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Rudy Chung – The Last Dance *WINNER*

Jon Ernst – Cheer

Willa Yudell – Helter Skelter: An American Myth

Dan Wilcox – Street Food: Latin America

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer

Mike Lynn – Judas And The Black Messiah *WINNER*

Brian Murphy – Jungleland

Gregory Sweeney – Land

Chase Casanova – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Mike Lynn – Pieces of A Woman

ADVERTISING



Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Andy Hamm – Apple “A Journey Into The Valley Of Fire – Shot on iPhone” *WINNER*

David Lapinsky – Procter & Gamble “The Choice”

Mike Ladman – New York Times “Life Needs Truth”

Mike Ladman – Facebook “Never Lost”

Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Zillow “The Real Value of Home”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Mike Ladman – Hennessy “Maurice And The Black Bear School” *WINNER*

Rebecca Grierson – JaxJox “The All-In-One Interactive Studio”

Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Xfinity Mobile “Go Your Own Way”

Jessie Kalikow – Apple – “The Magic Of Mini feat. Tierra Whack”

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple iPhone 12 Pro – “Make Movies Like The Movies”

VIDEO GAMES



Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Eric Kalver, Brandon Young – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 *WINNER*

Karyn Rachtman, Otis Rachtman – BEYOND BLUE

Eric Craig, Przemysław “Malik” Malicki, Brian McNelis, Krzysztof Ostrowski – Cyberpunk 2077

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – FIFA 21

Mary Ramos – Wasteland 3