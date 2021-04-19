101 Studios Hires Ben Bitonti To Be EVP Non-Scripted TV & Alternative Programming

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Bitonti has been hired by 101 Studios as EVP of Non-Scripted Television and Alternative programming. Bitonti will build out the non-scripted and alternative content division for 101 and joint venture Sports Illustrated Studios.

Prior to joining 101, Bitonti lead the Unscripted development team for STX, serving as SVP of Development for the studio. There he was responsible for developing and Executive Producing multiple projects, including upcoming titles for HBO Max, Netflix, E!, and A&E.

Other EP credits include Skrrt W/ Offset for Quibi, Origins: The Journey of Humankind for Nat Geo, and Cyrus vs Cyrus: Design and Conquer for Bravo.

Said 101’s David Glasser & David Hutkin: “Ben’s rich, extensive background is going to provide a huge amount of insight and expertise to our studio – especially in the unscripted space – and we are thrilled to have him joining our team at 101.”

Said Bitonti: “I am beyond thrilled to be able to join the team at 101. The strategic vision that David has laid out for the studio fits perfectly with where the unscripted business is heading. To be able to leverage the IP, talent relationships and resources 101 has at its disposal will allow us to build a division focused on premium projects and large-scale formats for a global audience.”