Truman Capote & Tennessee Williams Doc Voiced By Jim Parsons & Zachary Quinto Gets North America Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Lisa Immordino Vreeland’s well-received documentary Truman and Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation.

The film charts the personal and professional journeys of iconic American artists and writers Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams. Vreeland explores their loves, fears, artistic achievements, friendship and sexualities through archival materials and film clips. Voiceover comes from actors Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto, who give voice to Capote and Williams, respectively.

The 2020 Telluride Film Festival selection will be released in June 2021.

The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell and Ben Schwartz, Submarine Entertainment’s Director of Sales.

Lidell said: “With An Intimate Conversation, we spend 86 delightfully entertaining minutes with two of the most remarkably witty raconteurs of their time. By approaching her subjects as a duo and how their meaningful friendship and rivalry inspired each other, Immordino Vreeland’s film defines the meaning of “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

Immordino Vreeland added: “We created an intimate tête à tête with these two great literary giants, using their words and works to demonstrate their rich imaginary worlds, their passions, their love affairs, and their celebrity…and ultimately the price they paid for success and fame. I look forward to working with Kino Lorber to share this film with new audiences.”

The film will also be screening at the upcoming virtual Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival between March 24-28 in New Orleans.

Vreeland previously directed Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has To Travel (2012) and Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict (2015). Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber released Vreeland’s Love, Cecil in 2017.