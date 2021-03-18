Demi Lovato & Sub Urban To Feature In Season 2 Of YouTube Music Series ‘Released’

YouTube has renewed its music series Released for a second season. The new season will kick off with rapper DDG, with upcoming episodes featuring Demi Lovato and Sub Urban to follow.

A revival of MTV’s TRL, Released premieres every Thursday night at 11:45 pm ET, moments before the artists drop their latest music videos. Each 15 minute episode provides unfiltered access to the week’s featured artist and their new music ahead of its official release on YouTube. The show also reveals exclusive music news, special announcements, and check-ins with other artists as music fans around the world countdown to the premiere together.

Sub Urban will be the featured artist on March 25 and Lovato on April 1. Artists who previously joined the weekly YouTube series are BLACKPINK, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and more. Washington D.C DJ Little Bacon Bear hosts the series, which is produced by Den of Thieves and Gunpowder & Sky.

Van Toffler, who previously spoke with Deadline about breathing new life into the beloved music series said, praised the artists for their ability their ability to create new music amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We had a great run with the first 20 episodes of Released. From BLACKPINK to Paul McCartney to Dua Lipa to 24kGoldn, all episodes were produced during a global pandemic yet each artist rose to the occasion and chose this show to unveil new music,” the Gunpowder & Sky CEO said. “Released has quickly become the go-to home to discover what’s about to break out in music.”

“No matter the conditions, we are always proud to be part of a show that resonates with viewers at home. To see such huge success with Released after launching during a pandemic is even more thrilling, and we’re excited to continue working with this incredible team to elevate it even further,” added Den of Thieves co-founders Evan Prager and Jesse Ignjatovic. Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted, and Margaret Burris, Development Lead, will oversee the series for YouTube Originals. Lyor Cohen is Global Head of YouTube Music.

Evan Prager, Jesse Ignjatovic, Jordan Barrow and Jared Morell will executive produce for Den of Thieves. Van Toffler, Barry Barclay and Matt Elias will executive produce for Gunpowder & Sky. Jeff Samman serves as executive producer and showrunner.