‘Younger’: Paramount+ Unveils Premiere Date & Teaser For Comedy’s Seventh & Final Season

Paramount+ has set the premiere date and unveiled the trailer for the seventh and final season of Younger.

The Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff comedy series, from Darren Star, will hit the premium streaming platform Thursday, April 15. The first four episodes will be available to stream immediately, with the remaining eight episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. The full season will air on TV Land later this year.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets canceled.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown serve as executive producers and writers on the series. ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Studios’ Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in charge of production. The series is produced by Darren Star Productions, JAX Media and MTV Entertainment Studios.

The Season 7 teaser walks Younger fans down memory lane, with behind-the-scenes with Foster and Duff and other cast members as they celebrate the love and friendship they’ve kindled both on and off screen. Watch it above.