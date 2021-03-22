‘Younger’: Ana Villafañe To Recur On Paramount+ Comedy’s Seventh & Final Season

The Sunnyside and New Amsterdam actress will recur as KT, a highly organized type-A music manager to Floaty V, a very needy, on-the-go pop star. Always on the call, KT carries two phones and manages to keep the chaotic organized, often at the expense of her personal life. When Floaty V wants an Inkburg tattoo, KT’s interest is piqued by more than just ink.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets canceled.

The singer-actress appears as Dr. Valentina Castro on NBC’s New Amsterdam and acted alongside Kal Pen in Sunnyside. Her additional on-screen credits include Max Steel, Mozart in the Jungle and Gloria Calderon Kellett’s History of Them.

Named one of the New York Times’ “30 Under 30,” Villafañe originated the role of Gloria Estefan in the Broadway production of On Your Feet! She won the 2015 Theater World Award for Best Actress for her performance as the global pop icon. Her additional stage credits include In the Heights and Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties.

Villafañe is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Younger, created, executive produce and written by Darren Star, returns to Paramount+ for season 7 on Thursday April 15.