‘Young Sheldon’ Gets 3-Year Renewal From CBS Through 2023-24 Season

Young Sheldon will continue to grow up on CBS.

The network has handed the series, which is the most-watched comedy on television, a three-season renewal starting with the 2021-22 broadcast season. The bumper order takes the Chuck Lorre half-hour through to the 2023-24 season.

The deal marks the latest expanded order for The Big Bang Theory spinoff, which in February 2019 was given a two-season renewal.

The show stars Iain Armitage as the titular character, a younger version of the beloved character played by Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory. In the fourth season of the show, which debuted in November, Armitage’s Sheldon is 11 years old, graduating from Medford High School before going to college via a summer job at the local train museum, and attempts to ride his bike without training wheels.

The series, which first premiered on CBS in September 2017, also stars Zoe Perry as Sheldon’s mother Mary Cooper, Lance Barber as his father George Cooper Sr., Montana Jordan as his brother Georgie Cooper Jr., Raegan Revord as his twin sister Missy Cooper, and Annie Potts as his grandmother Meemaw.

It is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros Television. Lorre, Steven Molaro, Parsons and Todd Spiewak are executive producers.

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said. “Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

The renewal comes as Lorre continues to have a huge influence on CBS’ schedule. With new comedy United States of Al, which comes from Lorre, David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, launching on Thursday alongside Young Sheldon, B Positive and Mom, it means that Lorre has the entire Thursday night comedy block. In addition, he is also responsible for Monday night’s Bob❤ Abishola.