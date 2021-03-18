‘Young & Gospel’ Reality Series Ordered At OWN As Oprah Winfrey Network Renews Five Unscripted Series

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is continuing its reality push and has ordered a new gospel-based non-scripted series in addition to renewing five existing franchises.

This comes after the Discovery-backed network expanded its Saturday unscripted programming block to Fridays last year.

Young & Gospel will follow the lives of four young gospel artists as they pursue their dreams and live life on their own terms while staying true to their faith and their families.

It stars singers Koryn Hawthorne, Bri Babineaux, Jekalyn Carr and Christian rapper Wande.

The show is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media and is exec produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Jordana Hochman, Phil Thornton and Jen McClure-Metz.

Elsewhere, Ready to Love, Black Love, Put a Ring On It, Family or Fiancé and Love & Marriage: Huntsville have all been renewed.

Ready to Love, a dating series from Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment, returns with 13 new episodes for a third season with a new cast in Houston. It will premiere on Friday April 2.

Black Love, love stories from some of the most successful people in business and entertainment, as well as everyday couples, returns for six new episodes in a fifth season. Featuring Chance & Tabitha Brown, R&B singer Kenny Lattimore & Judge Faith Jenkins, Ledisi & husband Ron Young, the show from Confluential Films returns in the spring.

A second season of Put A Ring On It, from Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment, returns with 11 new hours this summer. The show features three longtime couples who embark on the ultimate relationship test with help from master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach.

Family or Fiancé, hosted by relationship expert Tracy McMillan and following engaged couples who bring their disapproving families together for three days under one roof, comes back for 20 new episodes this summer. It comes from Bunim/Murray Productions.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville was renewed for a third season with 18 new episodes starting this summer. The show, which follows the lives of three successful and powerful couples in the city of Huntsville, Alabama, comes from Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America and will return this summer.

Tina Perry, president, OWN, said, “When we expanded our original unscripted programming block to Friday and Saturday nights last fall, viewers showed up in a big way. In response to that success, we are giving our audience more of the shows they love along with the new series ‘Young & Gospel,’ which will be a perfect addition to our growing roster.”