YA Author Adalyn Grace Signs With APA For Film & Television

EXCLUSIVE: Author Adalyn Grace, whose first novel All the Stars And Teeth debuted at #2 on The New York Times Young Adult Hardcover bestseller list, has signed with APA for film and television.

The novel, published by Macmillan in 2020, is set in a kingdom where danger lurks beneath the sea, mermaids seek vengeance with song, and magic is a choice—for everyone, that is, except Princess Amora, who must prove her mastery of soul magic to claim her spot on the throne. When her demonstration goes awry, Amora is forced to flee, and she strikes a deal with a mysterious pirate: he’ll help her prove she’s fit to rule, if she’ll help him reclaim his stolen magic. The paperback edition just hit The New York Times monthly Young Adult Paperback Books bestsellers list, and the anticipated sequel, All the Tides of Fate, was just published.

Grace’s next YA novel, Belladonna, a gothic-infused romantic mystery described as The Others meets Bridgerton, sold in a heated auction to Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, and publishes summer 2022. The novel follows 18-year-old orphan Signa Farrow as she is whisked away to live at Thorn Grove manor and contacted by her late aunt’s ghost, who claims to have been murdered. With the suspect still on the loose, Signa must use her connection with the dead and join forces with Death himself to unearth the truth; but Signa may not just be searching for a killer – she may also be becoming one.

On the publishing side, Grace is repped by Peter Knapp at Park & Fine Literary and Media.