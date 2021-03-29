XYZ & ‘Under The Shadow’ Duo Re-Team To Produce Movies By First & Second-Time Genre Filmmakers

EXCLUSIVE: Mandy and The Prodigy outfit XYZ Films is re-teaming with Under The Shadow outfit Two & Two Pictures on a partnership to discover, develop and produce projects from first and second-time genre filmmakers from under-represented demographics.

Two & Two’s London and LA-based duo Lucan Toh and Babak Anvari were the producer and director, respectively, on 2016 Sundance hit and BAFTA-winning horror Under The Shadow, which was sold by genre specialist XYZ.

The new genre pact is set to produce two to three pictures a year. First project under the partnership will be History Of Evil, a horror-thriller, written and directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Bo Mirhosseni. Produced by XYZ Films, Two & Two Pictures and Jake Siegel, XYZ is co-repping domestic sales with CAA Media Finance, with Pip Ngo as point executive for XYZ.

In the film, a Latinx family on the run from a corrupt state takes refuge in a safe house with an evil past – a terrifying last stop on a near-future Underground Railroad.

Born in Tehran and raised in Long Beach, Mirhosseni cut his teeth directing music videos for Mac Miller, Disclosure and Alison Wonderland, and has directed commercials for the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Samsung, Honda, and the NBA.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the talented and visionary team at XYZ to help find and nurture genre filmmakers from under-represented demographics. XYZ have been such avid supporters of ours since Under the Shadow, and we look forward to bringing more bold and unique films, like History of Evil, into the world through this partnership,” said Two & Two Pictures.

“After working with Babak and Lucan on Under the Shadow we knew we found filmmakers who share our passion for genre storytelling. Together under this initiative we are able to harness our combined resources to empower the next generation of feature filmmakers, starting with Bo with his striking debut film History of Evil,” said XYZ Films.

XYZ’s recent sales slate includes Netflix sci-fi Stowaway, Cus And Mike with Anthony Hopkins, Nocebo with Eva Green and Mark Strong, and Sion Sono’s Prisoners Of The Ghostland, starring Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

Two & Two produced Anvari’s second feature Wounds, and the anthology horror series Monsterland for Hulu. They have a first look TV deal at AMC Studios.

Mirhosseni is repped at Verve and Alibi. Anvari is repped by WME, Independent Talent, Grandview and Ziffren Brittenham.