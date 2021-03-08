WWE Network Will Go Dark In U.S. April 4 Ahead Of Peacock Debut

Pro wrestling fans in the U.S. will soon be grappling with a significant transition in their streaming habits, with the WWE Network heading to Peacock.

Starting March 18, as the companies announced in January, the NBCUniversal service will begin rolling out WWE Network content. Stand-alone WWE streaming service will go dark in the U.S. on April 4, they revealed today, though it will continue to operate in other global territories.

The timing means that viewers will be able to access Fastlane, a pay-per-view event slated for this month, through the wrestling circuit’s app as well as Peacock. By the time WrestleMania 37 comes up on April 10 and 11, though, the only option will be Peacock, which costs $5 a month with ads or $10 without. (A select number of pay-TV and broadband customers get Peacock bundled into their subscriptions at no extra cost.)

In a special offer aimed at keeping wrestling fans in the ring, NBCU is offering new subscribers to Peacock Premium a 50%-off rate of $10 for the first four months.

The WWE Network was an early pioneer in direct-to-consumer streaming when it launched in 2014. It was engineered by BAMTech, which would later be acquired by Disney. Over time, subscriber levels plateaued and the WWE faced a host of challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.