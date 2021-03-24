Writers Go On Strike At ABC’s Quiz Show ‘The Chase’

WGA has issued a strike notice against ABC’s quiz show The Chase, from ITV America.

“Per Working Rule 8, no Writers Guild member shall accept employment on The Chase, effective immediately,” the guild wrote in a letter to members. “ITV America has refused to apply the full terms of the Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA) to all seasons of The Chase going forward – and writers on The Chase, and the Guild at large, refuse to accept an agreement that would undermine writers of future seasons.”

ABC’s The Chase, a remake of British game show, features the stars of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. Hosted by Sara Haines, it recently aired its first season. It has not been renewed for another season.

The show sees contestants competing against a professional quizzer, known as the Chaser, whose aim is to prevent the contestants from winning a cash prize. Holzhauer, Jennings and Rutter will take turns as the Chaser. The contestants must answer general-knowledge questions in a series of cash-builder and head-to-head rounds before trying to win a cash prize in the final chase. It is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment.