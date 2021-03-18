Writer Syreeta Singleton Inks Overall Deal With HBO & HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Writer Syreeta Singleton is expanding her relationship with HBO and HBO Max, signing a one-year overall deal with the premium cabler and streaming platform. Under the pact, Singleton will develop new material for the networks and showrun the upcoming HBO Max series, Rap Sh*t.

Rap Sh*t is a half-hour comedy from Insecure co-creator Issa Rae and her Hoorae Productions and City Girls hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT. It follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.

Singleton most recently wrote on HBO’s Insecure. Her other writing credits include Showtime’s Black Monday and Apple TV+’s Central Park.

Singleton is repped by UTA, ColorCreative and attorney John Meigs at Hansen Jacobson.