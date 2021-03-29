‘Wow In The World’ Producer Tinkercast Developing Slate Of Kids & Family Podcasts With Sony Music

EXCLUSIVE: The kids and family market is one of the fastest growing areas of podcasting and Tinkercast, a company co-founded by Guy Raz, host of NPR’s How I Built This, is looking to take advantage of this with a deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

Tinkercast, which Raz founded with Mindy Thomas, host of SiriusXM’s Absolutely Mindy Show and Meredith Halpern-Ranzer, has struck a partnership with the audio company to develop a slate of shows.

The deal also includes existing kids podcast Wow In The World, the series that shares stories about science, technology and new discoveries which recently reached over 100M downloads.

It is the latest podcast deal for the record label, which has agreements with The Jinx and A Wilderness of Error filmmaker Marc Smerling, Campside Media, the company behind Hollywood con queen story Chameleon, and Kirk Franklin, host of Good Words.

UTA represented Tinkercast in the agreement.

Meredith Halpern-Ranzer, CEO, Tinkercast said, “When we launched Tinkercast and Wow in the World, we were driven by our desire as parents and media makers to engage kids beyond the screen, in conversations and in their future. As parents, we wanted our kids to feel agency in their world. As media makers and storytellers, we believed that well-told stories could inspire hope, optimism and ‘wow’. We are thrilled to be partnering with Sony Music Entertainment in order to amplify our mission and to bring beloved and new original content to families around the world.”

Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content A&R, Sony Music Entertainment added, “The team at Tinkercast inspires generations of kids and families every single day with their incredible breadth of educational and innovative content. We look forward to working with Guy, Mindy and Meredith to grow Tinkercast’s imprint globally and bring more new audiences to podcasting.”