World Of Wonder Sets ‘Painted With Raven’ Reality Competition Series, RuPaul To Executive Produce

EXCLUSIVE: World of Wonder Productions, the company behind the fierce Emmy-winning reality competition RuPaul’s Drag Race has announced a new makeup reality competition series Painted With Raven. Drag Race fan favorite and Emmy-winning makeup artist Raven will serve as host. RuPaul is set to serve as Executive Produced alongside Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder. The series will debut on WOW Presents Plus later this year and marks the first major competition series for the streaming platform.

Raven is best known for slaying looks and her gag-worthy makeup work from the second season of Drag Race as well as the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. As host of Painted with Raven, she will go on the search for the next makeup superstar.

The competition will include makeup artists from across the country. They will compete remotely — from the comfort of their own homes — in a series of challenges and weekly face-offs that will snatch wigs, and inspire makeup enthusiasts everywhere. The artist that emerges on top at the end of the season will be crowned the winner and receive a cash prize of $25,000.

“Makeup is something I’ve always been very passionate about,” said Raven. “It is what’s ultimately started me on my drag career. I’m so happy to be hosting something I absolutely love to celebrate…a reality competition about FIERCE MAKEUP!”

“We are thrilled to launch an all-new competition series on WOW Presents Plus to find the fiercest makeup-artists across the country,” said Barbato and Bailey, “Raven has dazzled audiences worldwide and we are so excited to welcome her as our host on the journey to find the next emerging makeup superstar.”

Watch the video announcement of the series above.