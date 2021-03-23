World Of Wonder Adds Dave Holmes And Matt McConkey’s ‘Homophilia’ To WOW Podcast Network

EXCLUSIVE: World of Wonder, who brought us the iconic Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race, is adding more content to its arsenal with Dave Holmes and Matt McConkey’s podcast Homophilia, which has officially joined the WOW Podcast Network.

The popular podcast has tallied nearly 200 episodes and has hosted some of the world’s most fascinating LGBTQ+ people for fun, wild, challenging, enlightening and empowering conversations on life, love, sex, pop culture, identity and everything under the sun. Past guests include Matt Bomer, Lena Waithe, Andrew Scott, Isaac Mizrahi, Shea Coulee, Sandra Bernhard, Shangela, among others.

“Homophilia has attracted some of the world’s most fascinating LGBTQ+ people for fun, wild, challenging, enlightening and empowering conversations on life, love, sex, pop culture, identity and everything under the sun. Over and over, in nearly 200 episodes, this podcast has reinforced our theory that queer people and their allies are simply better than everyone else. It’s a fact!” said Holmes and McConkey in a joint statement. “World of Wonder has consistently done the impossible: they make programming that explodes into the worldwide mainstream while at the same time creating an intimate bond with the world’s most vulnerable and isolated people, letting them know there’s a loving community and a big bright future out there for them. We are so excited to join the WOW family. It’s a real glow-up, and a big step in our evolution.”

“It’s an honor to welcome Homophilia into the WOW family,” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “Viewing the world through a queer lens, Matt and Dave have been turning audiences on to new talent and ideas that shape the culture – very much our mantra at World of Wonder.”

In addition to all-new episodes of Homophilia starting March 26, the expanded WOW Podcast Network slate includes new episodes of the weekly pop culture show WOW Report and shows hosted by fan-favorites from the RuPaul’s Drag Race international franchise including Jackie Cox (Season 12), Brita Filter (Season 12), and Vinegar Strokes, Tia Kofi, and Cheryl Hole (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK)

Additional new programming highlights include music industry podcast The Pink Room hosted by Happyness drummer and drag queen, Ash Kenazi, new episodes of hit series UNHhhh: The Podcast featuring Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel and Katya, and new episodes of The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race Podcast hosted by Canada’s reigning Drag Race queen Priyanka and Drag Race superfan, actor Alec Mapa.