‘World Of Dance’ Canceled At NBC After Four Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: World of Dance, the nonscripted competition series featuring and exec produced by Jennifer Lopez, is coming to an end.

NBC has no plans to bring the show back for a fifth season. Season 4, which featured 12 episodes, aired between May and August 2020.

World of Dance was notable by its absence in network’s summer scheduling plans after NBC revealed premiere dates for shows such as Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s Making It, which is moving up to June for its third season, and the return of American Ninja Warrior and America’s Got Talent at the end of May/beginning of June.

The show had been a strong performer for NBC over its first three seasons, but the fourth season ebbed and flowed in the numbers. The format, which is owned by Universal Television Alternative Studio, also has been remade in a number of territories globally including Thailand, Philippines and Poland.

World of Dance featured a group of elite dancers competing in a range of dance styles for a $1 million grand prize. Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough were judges, with Jenna Dewan hosting the first two seasons and Scott Evans hosting the third and fourth.

It was created in partnership with the World of Dance enterprise, which produces dance competitions and events in more than 25 countries. The show premiered in May 2017.

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.