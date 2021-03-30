Woody Harrelson Starring In ‘The Man With The Miraculous Hands’ For Oren Moverman & Jerico Films

Woody Harrelson has been set to star in WW2 psychological thriller The Man With The Miraculous Hands by Jerico Films, a division of the Vendôme Group production banner.

Oren Moverman is helming the project, an adaptation of Joseph Kessel’s novel The Man with the Miraculous Hands: The Fantastic Story of Felix Kersten, Himmler’s Private Doctor. Moverman is re-teaming with Harrelson following the pair’s collaborations on pics including Rampart and The Messenger. For the latter, Moverman received an Oscar nomination for his screenplay, while Harrelson was also nominated in the supporting actor field.

Eric Jehelmann and Philippe Rousselet will produce with Fabrice Gianfermi and Jeremy Plager serving as executive producers.

The film depicts the titular Kersten’s remarkable true story as the physician whose therapies helped to relieve Himmler’s debilitating abdominal pain, thereby giving him extraordinary influence over one of the main architects of the Holocaust. With clever manipulations, and a flair for dangerous negotiation with his monstrous patient, Kersten was able to ultimately save thousands of lives from the concentration camps and outlive his captor.

“Even 70 years on after the end of the conflict, the Second World War still manages to reveal some of the most deeply moving untold stories of those who managed to triumph against adversity,” said producer Jehelmann.

Vendôme’s upcoming work includes Sundance hit CODA, a remake of Jerico Films’ La Famille Belier, the Lea Seydoux starring period drama-thriller Party of Fools, and a TV mini-series about the devastating fire that destroyed the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, which William Boyd is writing.