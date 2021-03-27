Paramount+ To Stream ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ Woody Allen Special With Never-Before-Aired Interview With Filmmaker From Last Year; 2018 Piece With Dylan Farrow

CBS News is debuting a special on Woody Allen that will feature an exclusive, never-before-aired interview with the filmmaker done last year, following the publication of his memoir, as well as the CBS This Morning interview with Dylan Farrow, who has accused him of sexual abuse when she was a child.

Allen has denied the allegations, but does address them in the interview with CBS News’ Lee Cowan. It was conducted in July, before HBO aired its documentary, Allen v. Farrow.

The special will be presented by CBS Sunday Morning and will debut on Sunday.

CBS News did not air the interview in July given other pressing news stories last summer, but also they wanted to have more time to determine how to create a more comprehensive package around it. Farrow sat down in 2018 with CBS This Morning in which she detailed her allegations against Allen, and denied being coached to claim that she was abused. Allen was not charged with a crime.

The network said in a statement, “CBS Sunday Morning”‘s Lee Cowan sat down with Woody Allen in July 2020 following the release of his memoir for what would be Allen’s first significant television interview in nearly three decades. The interview, which occurred last summer during an active news cycle, is being presented now given the renewed interest in the controversy surrounding the filmmaker. The exclusive for Paramount+ offers the ability to explore Allen, his career, and the allegations in context and with the depth that this story demands.”

The special also will feature a report from Erin Moriarty on controversial artists and how they and their work is viewed when they have been facing allegations.

The producer of the special is Rand Morrison.