Woody Allen Speaks Out On ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ About Daughter Dylan Farrow’s Allegations

Woody Allen again proclaimed his innocence today in a rare interview on CBS Sunday Morning, addressing allegations of sexual abuse dating back years ago by his daughter, Dylan Farrow.

“I believe she thinks it,” Allen, 85, said, referring to his daughter’s abuse claims. “She was a good kid. I do not believe that she’s making it up. I don’t believe she’s lying. I believe she believes that.”

CBS says the talk was Allen’s first in-depth, on-camera American interview in nearly 30 years. He was interviwed in July 2020, finally airing today on the Paramount+ streaming service. Although Allen said nothing new, the interview addresses points revived by the recent HBO docuseries Allen vs. Farrow.

The prolific film director has never been charged with any crimes and has always denied allegations that he molested his young daughter.

“It’s so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained,” Allen said Sunday. “And they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that.”

He added: “There was no logic to it, on the face of it. Why would a guy who’s 57-years-old and never accused of anything in my life, I’m suddenly going to drive up in the middle of a contentious custody fight at Mia’s country home (with) a 7-year-old girl. It just – on the surface, I didn’t think it required any investigation, even.”

Allen said he would like to talk to Dylan Farrow, but has not spoken to her in many years.

The interview also addressed Allen’s relationship with Soon-Yi Preven, Farrow’s adopted daughter. The discovery of their relationship by Mia Farrow marked the end of her long relationship with Allen.

“The last thing in the world that anybody wanted was to hurt anybody’s feelings,” Allen said. “What we wanted to do was to eventually make it known that we had a relationship.”

He said there was “never a moment that it wasn’t the most natural thing in the world … it didn’t give me pause, because the relationship with Soon-Yi was very gradual. It wasn’t like I went out with her one night and kissed her.”

Allen maintained the Soon-Yi relationship, which has a large age gap, was unusual for him. His many films often depict relationships between older men and younger women, but Allen insisted they held no parallels with his real life.

“I would say of the many women I’ve dated in my life, many women, they were all what the appropriate police would call appropriate – age appropriate,” he said. “Diane Keaton, Mia Farrow, Louise Lasser, my first wife; until Soon-Yi, which is unusual for me.”

He added: “If you’d have told me I was going to wind up married, and happily married, to an Asian woman much younger than me, not in show business, I would have said ‘the odds of that are very slim. I don’t think you’re going to be right.’ But that’s what happened.”

Allen and Previn, now 50, have been married for 23 years and have raised two adopted daughters now in college.