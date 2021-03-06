Women’s History Month: Events & Programs To Watch For On International Women’s Day & During March

March 8 is International Women’ Day and March is Women’s History Month, and many outlets are celebrating with special events and/or programming. Here’s a roundup.

EVENTS/PANELS

On Broadway, the neon lights will shine on the fourth annual Women’s Day on Broadway. This year’s virtual event begins at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT March 12, with participants including Marija Abney, Laura Benanti, Tanya Birl, Pearl Cleage, Cara Cooper, Maria Manuela Goyanes, Alia Jones-Harvey, Gethsemane Herron-Coward, Vanessa Javier, Tavia Jefferson, Julia Jones, Eva Price and a performance by the Broadway Sinfonietta.

The Paley Center for Media in New York is launching a new quarterly series of high-profile conversations to celebrate the ongoing achievements of women and to explore the challenges they continue to face. It launches on March 8 with Choosing to Challenge: How Women Are Leading the Way, which focuses on women’s roles as leaders in our society and will address some of the most significant issues facing all women.

Across the pond, the Royal Opera House will stream Influence, Challenge and Change: What Is Next for Women in the Creative Industries? on its YouTube channel. It will be chaired by The Guardian chief theater critic Arifa Akba.

ATTN: is teaming with T-Mobile and the Little Market for Conversations with Changemakers, a speaker series that premieres March 8 and will feature Charlize Theron, Jane Fonda, Jessica Alba, Glennon Doyle, Kelly Ripa, Sofia Vergara, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Jameela Jamil and Dolores Huerta.

The livestreaming hub Bandsintown is teaming with Kitsuné Musique and shesaid.so for a tribute to women by women with a Women’s Day 24-hour mix. It will take place in two parts on March 8 and 9.

PROGRAMMING

CBS This Morning will mark International Women’s Day on March 8 with a Gayle King interview of Malala Yousafzai along with guests Stacey Abrams and Janelle Monae.

womenshistorymonth.gov

Starz will air director Freida Lee Mock’s documentary Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words on March 15, which would have been the late Supreme Court titan’s 88th birthday.

Oprah Winfrey’s Super Soul premieres March 6 on Discovery+, with interviews during the month with Andra Day, Sharon Stone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Juliana Margulies. It also will stream OWN Spotlight: Andra Day starting March 6.

ESPN will premiere women’s sport-centric content throughout the month across multiple platforms, anchored by the March 16 hourlong primetime special, SportsCenter presents: espnW – History in the Making.

Revry’s March calendar includes female queer content including the crime-comedy feature Addicted to Fresno, civil rights documentary Political Animals, new animated series My Pride: The Series

Fox’s free streaming service Tubi is featuring a collection of titles dedicated to female-centric features, documentaries and directors, including the Underworld films, Whale Rider and Why We Laugh: Funny Women.

Southern California pubcasters KCET and PBS SoCal will have a slate that includes Dolly Parton and Friends: 50 Years at The Opry, Tina Turner: One Last Time, Carol Burnett: A Celebration, Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart and Daring Women Doctors: Physicians in the 19th Century.

ABC Owned Television Stations celebrates women across the country, sharing their stories of perseverance, hope and triumph with the five-part series Our America: Women Forward, which premieres in newscasts on March 8. Watch the trailer here.

MSG Networks is marking the month by highlighting exceptional contributions of women throughout sports history, with subjects including Billie Jean King and Title IX and original programming from Athletes Unlimited, the organization of professional women’s sports leagues.

Indie SVOD service Film Movement will mark Women’s History Month with the premieres of seven films by female directors, including Godless, The Space Between: Marina Abramovic and Brazil, Queen of Hearts: Audrey Flack and more.

The 2020 classical music documentary Forte will be available to stream for free on March 8 — International Women’s Day — will be streaming for the rest of the month as well.

FUNDRAISING

Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and special guests Amanda Gorman and Chrissy Teigen are teaming for a virtual fundraising event. “International Women’s Day with Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi” will feature a discussion ranging from the future of our democracy to why it’s so important for women to hold leadership positions.

CBS’ The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has been spotlighting “She Should Run,” a fundraising effort aimed at supporting more women to become candidates for local office.

DONATIONS

Netflix’s Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria announced that the first $5 million of the streamer’s recently announced Creative Equity Fund will go toward programs that help to nurture, develop and uplift women in the entertainment industry globally. The fund dedicates $20 million annually over the next five years to setting underrepresented communities up for success in the TV and film industries.

PODCASTS

The eight-part ABC News podcast In Plain Sight: Lady Bird Johnson, which is told in the former first lady’s own words from mostly unheard audio diaries, is available for free at most podcast outlets.