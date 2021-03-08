‘Women Of the Year’ Scripted Anthology Series From Alma Har’el Based On Time’s Project In Works At Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: The Time 100 Women of the Year initiative is getting a scripted anthology series treatment. Amazon Studios is developing Women Of the Year, a TV adaptation of the Time 100 Women of the Year project and special issue, conceived by filmmaker Alma Har’el, which launched for International Women’s Day 2020 to recognize the contributions of female leaders, innovators, activists, entertainers, athletes and artists who defined the century from 1920 through 2019. A year later, on International Women’s Day 2021, the partners behind Time 100 Women of the Year, Har’el and her company Jellywolf, Time Studios and consumer goods giant P&G, have re-teamed for the Women Of the Year TV series.

Painting by Toyin Ojih Odutola for TIME

Created by Har’el, Women of the Year will feature a selection of women visionaries who played critical roles in our society’s greatest achievements over the past century. Each episode will focus on one woman through the lens of the 24-hour period that made her “woman of the year.” Each pivotal and highly impactful day that changed this woman’s life, and ultimately our world, will be directed by a different female filmmaker, showcasing very distinct and personal takes on the course of history.

Har’el executive produces via her Jellywolf banner alongside Jellywolf’s Christopher Leggett. Time Studios and P&G Studios are executive producers.

An award-winning documentary filmmaker and music video director, Har’el made her narrative feature directorial debut with Honey Boy, which won her the Sundance 2019 Special Jury Directing Award for Craft & Vision. The movie received four Independent Spirit Awards nominations including Best Director and made Har’el the first woman to win the DGA Award for First-Time Feature Film. She is also the first woman in DGA Awards history to be nominated for both commercial directing (2018) and narrative directing (2020). Har’el is repped by WME, Range and Gang Tyre Ramer.

Women Of the Year would mark P&G’s return to scripted series producing. Once a leading backer of daytime dramas like Guiding Light and As the World Turns, the company also was a producing partner on such primetime shows as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Ed and The King of Queens. After a decade-long break, P&G has been making strides, including partnering with ABC‘s Black-ish two years ago for an episode of the award-winning comedy series that took on P&G’s praised ad ‘The Talk,’ which featured black mothers broaching the subject of racism with their children.