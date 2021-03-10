‘Women Of The Movement’: Joshua Caleb Johnson Joins ABC Limited Series As Recurring

The Good Lord Bird star Joshua Caleb Johnson is set to recur opposite Adrienne Warren and Cedric Joe in ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement, from creator-writer Marissa Jo Cerar and a producing team that includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan.

The six-episode limited series is set in 1955. It centers on Mamie Till-Mobley (Warren), who risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Joe) is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

Johnson plays Wheeler Parker Jr., Emmett Till’s beloved best friend and cousin who went on vacation with him to Mississippi in 1955, a vacation that would change both of their lives forever.

In addition to Warren and Joe, Johnson joins series co-stars Chris Coy, Julia McDermott, Carter Jenkins, Tonya Pinkins and Glynn Turman.



Women of the Movement is produced by Kapital Entertainment. Jay-Z, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith (Roc Nation), and Will Smith and James Lassiter (Overbrook) executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment, Marissa Jo Cerar, Gina Prince-Bythewood; Rosanna Grace (Serendipity Film Group), Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton (Middleton Media Group) and David Clark (Mazo Partners).

Johnson was most recently seen starring opposite Ethan Hawke in the Showtime and Blumhouse limited series The Good Lord Bird, based on James McBride’s novel, earning a Critics Choice Award nomination for his breakout role as Henry “Onion” Shackleford. The series was also named one of AFI’s Top TV Shows of 2020. He’ll next be seen in Bingo, the upcoming film in the Welcome to the Blumhouse slate from Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios, directed and co-written by Gigi Saul Guerrero, currently in production. Johnson can also be seen in a recurring role as Dwayne Baxter in the fourth season of the FX series, Snowfall.