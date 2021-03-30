‘Women Of The Movement’: Gil Bellows Joins ABC Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Gil Bellows (Patriot, American Gods) has been cast opposite Adrienne Warren and Glynn Turman in ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement, from creator-writer Marissa Jo Cerar and a producing team that includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan.

The six-episode limited series is set in 1955. It centers on Mamie Till-Mobley (Warren), who risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Cedric Joe) is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

Bellows will play Gerald Chatham, the southern born District Attorney who fought to bring Emmett Till’s killers to justice in a trial that would change the fabric of Gerald and Mississippi forever.

In addition to Warren and Turman, Bellows joins series co-stars Cedric Joe, Chris Coy, Julia McDermott, Carter Jenkins, Tonya Pinkins and Ray Fisher.



Women of the Movement is produced by Kapital Entertainment. Jay-Z, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith (Roc Nation), and Will Smith and James Lassiter (Overbrook) executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment, Marissa Jo Cerar, Gina Prince-Bythewood; Rosanna Grace (Serendipity Film Group), Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton (Middleton Media Group) and David Clark (Mazo Partners).

Bellows portrayed Lawrence Lacroix in Amazon’s Patriot and also executive produced, and he recently recurred in Starz’s American Gods. He’s repped by A3 Artists agency, Untitled Entertainment and The Characters in Toronto.