WME Signs ‘In & Of Itself’ Star Derek DelGaudio

EXCLUSIVE: WME has added writer and performer Derek DelGaudio to its client roster. DelGaudio is best known for his one-man-show, In & Of Itself, one of the most successful off-Broadway shows that ran for 72 weeks with over 560 performances and grossed around $7 million.

Earlier this year, Hulu released a documentary of the theater show, Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself, directed by Frank Oz.

Deadline recently broke the news that DelGaudio had joined the Steven Soderbergh-directed feature, KIMI, the New Line Max Original which has Zoë Kravitz on board to star.

DelGaudio, who continues to be repped Crush Works and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, recently released his debut book, Amoralman, out now on Knopf. DelGaudio also previously served as the Artist-in-Residence for Walt Disney Imagineering and co-founded the performance art collective, A.BANDIT.