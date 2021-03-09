WME Signs ‘Mucho Mucho Amor’ Co-Director Kareem Tabsch

WME has signed documentary filmmaker Kareem Tabsch, best known for co-directing the Netflix documentary, Mucho Mucho Amor, about the life of Walter Mercado.

The docu, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of the beloved cultural icon and astrologer who delivered daily horoscopes on television to avid fans in his native Puerto Rico, throughout Latin America, and other parts of the globe.

Tabsch, an LGBTQ filmmaker of Cuban-American and Middle Eastern descent, made his directing debut with Cherry Pop: The Story of the World’s Fanciest Cat, which was named Best Documentary Short at Birmingham’s Sidewalk Film Festival. He followed up with Dolphin Lover, a short film that had its premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival, where it earned Honorable Mention and won the Best Short Documentary Prize at the LA Film Fest. His 2018 documentary The Last Resort won Audience Favorite Documentary at the Miami Jewish Film Festival and was acquired by Netflix.

Tabsch is the co-founder and co-director of O Cinema, Miami’s largest art-house cinema, and also served as the Program Director of the Miami Gay & Lesbian Film Festival, among many other organizations.