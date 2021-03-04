WME Signs ‘Luzzu’ Director Alex Camilleri

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed first-generation Maltese-American filmmaker Alex Camilleri, whose directorial debut Luzzu premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the first Maltese feature to compete in a major international festival.

Camilleri also wrote, produced, and edited the film, which revolves around Jesmark, a struggling fisherman on the island of Malta who is forced to risk everything by entering the world of blackmarket fishing in order to provide for his wife and newborn baby.

Camilleri, who is currently prepping his sophomore feature, also to be set in Malta, produced Luzzu with The White Tiger helmer Ramin Bahrani. Camilleri previously worked as an associate editor on Bahrani’s 2014 drama, 99 Homes, as well as his 2018 HBO movie, Fahrenheit 451.

Luzzu was recently acquired by Kino Lorber stateside and sold to other major territories.