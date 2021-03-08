Wim Wenders To Receive Sarajevo Film Festival’s Heart Of Sarajevo Award & Tribute Program

The 27th Sarajevo Film Festival will pay tribute to German filmmaker Wim Wenders.

The event, scheduled to run August 13-20 in the Bosnian capital, will see Wenders presented with an honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award – the fest’s top honor – and a retrospective of his works will be programmed to screen for audiences. The program will include a newly-restored version of his 2000 film The Million Dollar Hotel, which won a Silver Bear in Berlin that year.

Wenders will also travel to Sarajevo, pandemic allowing, to host a masterclass.

The filmmaker will be returning to Sarajevo 10 years after visiting in 2011 where he presented his 3D film Pina, a feature length documentary homage to the choreographer Pina Bausch.

“We are delighted to honour one of the central figures of modern cinema. With his work in the field of visual arts as an exceptional filmmaker and photographer, Wim Wenders continues to give the audience unforgettable stories and emotions”, said Festival Director Mirsad Purivatra.