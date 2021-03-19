You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
William Baldwin & Patrick Muldoon Join Abbie Cornish & Lola Sultan In ‘Dakota’, Italy Shoot This Month

EXCLUSIVE: William Baldwin (Backdraft) and Patrick Muldoon (Days Of Our Lives) have signed on to star in the family adventure film Dakota, alongside previously announced Abbie Cornish and Lola Sultan.

The film centers on Kate (Cornish), a widow who lost her husband in the war in Afghanistan and is struggling to maintain her small-town farm with her daughter (Sultan) while also running the local volunteer fire department. Muldoon will play the local sheriff keen to take advantage of the family, and Baldwin will play a former U.S. Marine.

Filming is due to begin later this month in Italy.

Dakota is being directed by Kirk Harris for Iervolino Entertainment. Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Danielle Maloni and Marty Poole are producing. Johnny Harrington (I Still Know What You Did Last Summer) wrote the screenplay.

Baldwin is represented by Innovative Artists and Stride Management. Muldoon is repped by Mosaic.

